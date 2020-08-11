Need inquiry into UPSC cut-off marks: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday demanded a transparent inquiry into the results of all-India civil service examinations, in which cut-off marks for EWS category, was lower than that of other reserved categories.

Stalin said the cut-off marks released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has established that injustice has been meted out to OBC/SC/ST candidates in the examination because of the 10 per cent EWS reservation.