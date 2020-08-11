STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Arts & Science college for Rishivandhiyam: EPS

Praise for Kallakurichi administration for containing Covid spread

Published: 11th August 2020 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 04:33 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami distributing free reusable masks to a beneficiary during a function in Kallakurichi on Monday

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that a new Arts and Science college will be established in Rishivandhiyam. “The district administration played a significant role in restricting the spread of coronavirus in the district. Government schemes have also been implemented which have benefitted many farmers, self help group women, and the public,” he said.

Palaniswami said one medical college hospital, 4 taluk hospitals, 64 primary health centres, and 2 urban health centres are functioning to serve the people in the district. Nine mobile testing vans have been sent to the affected areas. As many as 45 fever camps are organised per day and 357 camps have been organised so for in the district. Construction of a medical college started within six months of forming the new district formation while a maternity hospital is under construction.

Soon an MRI facility will be available at the Government General Hospital. Plans have been made to lay a ring road around Kallakurichi town to reduce traffic. An underground sewage system is under construction and Rs 32 crore has been allotted for that project. 

An amount of Rs 15 crore has been allotted for the development of a tribal school on Kalavarayan Hills. Face masks worth Rs 4.5 crore were distributed through ration shops in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats limits. An amount of Rs 327 crore was spent to distribute free laptops to the students. Rishivandhiyam will soon get a new arts and science college for men and women. EPS also said that due to the efforts of the current government, number of people pursuing higher education has shot up to 50 per cent which was a was 32 per cent earlier.
 

