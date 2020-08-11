Puducherry agri minister R Kamalakannan tests Covid positive

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Agriculture Minister for the Union Territory of Puducherry R Kamalakannan has tested positive and is admitted in JIPMER. He is the second Puducherry minister, after Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, to be infected with the coronavirus.

Kamalakannan, hailing from Karaikal, had come in contact with Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma while felicitating R Saranya, an civil services topper from Karaikal on August 5. The collector tested positive soon after the event and is in home isolation. The minister underwent test for the infection on Sunday and his results returned positive on Monday.