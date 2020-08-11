STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pursuit to prove tribe identity continues

"I have applied for B.Sc Agriculture  in an university and the last day for submission of community certificate is August 31.

M Dhanalakshmi, who hit the headlines for taking on her villagers and officials to secure a community certificate, with her family in a Irula hamlet in Vaanur taluk.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Dhanalakshmi, a class XII student from Irula tribal community from Vaanur taluk who had been on the headlines recently, is trying her best to take up a degree in Agriculture but the delay in getting a community certificate is making her hopes faint. 

"I have applied for B.Sc Agriculture  in an university and the last day for submission of community certificate is August 31. I need the certificate before that to pursue the degree. I was told some officer would further investigate and then I will get a certificate" said Dhanalakshmi, who visited the Collectorate last week. 

Villupuram RDO K Rajendran told TNIE, "Some opposition is propagated by villagers against the issuing of an ST certificate to the girl.  In our investigation too we observed that they belong to MBC community. However, an anthropology officer from Chennai has been called to further investigate and submit a report on the identity of the girl's family as Irula tribe or not. Decision will be made based on the report. But it will be done by August 20."

