Pursuit to prove tribe identity continues

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Dhanalakshmi, a class XII student from Irula tribal community from Vaanur taluk who had been on the headlines recently, is trying her best to take up a degree in Agriculture but the delay in getting a community certificate is making her hopes faint.

"I have applied for B.Sc Agriculture in an university and the last day for submission of community certificate is August 31. I need the certificate before that to pursue the degree. I was told some officer would further investigate and then I will get a certificate" said Dhanalakshmi, who visited the Collectorate last week.

Villupuram RDO K Rajendran told TNIE, "Some opposition is propagated by villagers against the issuing of an ST certificate to the girl. In our investigation too we observed that they belong to MBC community. However, an anthropology officer from Chennai has been called to further investigate and submit a report on the identity of the girl's family as Irula tribe or not. Decision will be made based on the report. But it will be done by August 20."

Arts, Science aspirants await announcement

Chennai Students who have applied in government arts and science colleges are waiting for the next announcements on the admissions process. The last day to upload their certificates was on Monday. Students were allowed to upload their documents between August 1 and 10. The admissions were made online owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

“We are likely to decide the next step by Tuesday,” said a senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education. Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan said that nearly three lakh students have applied. There are over 92,000 seats in 109 government arts and science colleges.