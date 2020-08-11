TN has received 56% more rain during monsoon, says minister Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received 56 per cent more rainfall in the current southwest monsoon than the average recorded during this season in the previous years, said Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar. Talking to reporters, the minister said the southwest monsoon, which began in the State in the month of June, had brought about 236 mm of rainfall.

“This is 56 mm higher than the average rainfall during this season,’ he said adding that in The Nilgiris district, 18.11 mm of rainfall has been recorded on August 10. Regions such as Udhagamandalam, Kundah, Gudalur and Pandalur have received heavy rains this year. So far, the rainfall has led to a trail of devastation, with two lives lost, four persons injured, 142 houses partially damaged and four houses completely brought down. As many as 192 SDRF and 22 NDRF personnel have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in the district.