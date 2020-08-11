Unlock 3.0: Places of worships open their doors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the major relaxations put down by the state government as a part of Unlock 3.0. is the reopening of temples and gyms after a long hiatus on Monday. Places of worship with annual revenue of less than Rs 10,000 were allowed to open.

With Krishna Jayanti and many other major festivals like Vinayagar Chathurthi and Navratri lined up in August, large crowds are expected to throng temples, said temple authorities. Also, with the Muharram festival starting this month, mosques are expected to witness large crowds.“During poojas and abhishekam, the public will not be allowed to witness the event,” said a police officer.

For the fitness enthusiast

After taking a number of precautions the gyms in the city have reopened. Many fitness enthusiasts said that they were informed by their local gyms to compulsorily wear face shields, gym gloves and other preventive gear before entering the gym premises.

“We have made a schedule for every individual. We will have only 10 customers in our gym per hour. The staff will work on alternative days,” said V Mohanraj who runs a gym at Avadi. Gyms which have several chains throughout the city have created a mobile application for their customers to know the do’s and don’ts.