Will not get admitted in hospital: Healthcare workers battle COVID-19 stigma, lack of awareness in Pudukkottai

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Health officials and para medical staff are battling a peculiar challenge in the district.

People living in and around Aranthangi town are refusing to get admitted in hospital if they test positive. Health officials attribute this to stigma and lack of awareness about the infection.

Five residents of Merpanaikadu village tested positive during random tests recently. When ambulances reached the spot on Sunday to take them to the GH, three of them did not co-operate.

“The patients were asymptomatic and refused to believe they tested positive for Covid. Despite efforts to convince them, they didn’t budge. The husband of a patient threatened to set himself ablaze if we took his wife to the hospital,” said a health worker.

The relatives of another patient said they did not believe the test report was true.

“We don’t step out of the house. How can people sitting at home test positive? How can they contract the virus? The report is wrong,” they said.

This is not the first such incident in the region. Three days ago, a resident of Avanathankottai tested positive but refused to go to the hospital. She argued with officials that there was no one around to care of her baby.

After much discussion, officials decided to admit her along with the baby in hospital. Health workers said it took a lot of convincing from police and other officials to get them admitted. Most times, this caused a delay of two days.

“Many asymptomatic patients are reluctant and it takes a lot of effort to convince them to move to hospital. Since they don’t have facilities at home, we could not advise home quarantine. In the case of the woman in Avanathankottai, her husband was already in hospital and we admitted her son too. We will test him before discharge,” said Dr Kalaivani, DDHS, Aranthangi.