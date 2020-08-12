STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Another minister joins AIADMK leadership debate, says EPS and OPS will lead party in 2021 polls

With less than a year for the assembly polls in the state, political parties have already begun to test the waters even amidst the prevailing pandemic situation

Published: 12th August 2020 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The AIADMK will contest the 2021 assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said State Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology R B Udhayakumar here on Wednesday.

With less than a year for the assembly polls in the state, political parties have already begun to test the waters even amidst the prevailing pandemic situation. Earlier this week, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju stated that elected MLAs would choose the CM if the ruling party was voted to power.

Contradicting his statement, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, strongly pitched for the incumbent Palaniswami as AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly elections. He took to Twitter stating that 'Edappadiyar' would be the CM forever.

ALSO READ: TN minister proposes EPS as AIADMK's CM candidate for 2021 assembly polls, stirs debate

Meanwhile, carrying out welfare measures at the Collectorate, Udhayakumar said the public discussion of party affairs would only weaken the party. Palaniswami has brought the dreams of former CM J Jayalalithaa true, akin to how she saved the party after the demise of then CM MG Ramachandran, he said.

Jayalalithaa not only saved the party, but also took it to the third position in the nation, securing 37 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After her demise, EPS took charge as the CM amidst  questions being raised on the party's strength. "However, the party led by EPS and OPS emerged victorious in the local body elections. AIADMK will continue to work under the leadership of EPS guided by OPS," he said.

He further added that the robust efforts of EPS had contained the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The positivity rate of the virus has been reduced to 2.60 percent in Madurai with the number of discharged patients three times more than the daily positive cases. "Even amidst the pandemic, various steps have been taken to attract investments and thereby boost the economy," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EPS OPS 2021 TN assembly polls RB Udhayakumar
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp