Another minister joins AIADMK leadership debate, says EPS and OPS will lead party in 2021 polls

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The AIADMK will contest the 2021 assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said State Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology R B Udhayakumar here on Wednesday.

With less than a year for the assembly polls in the state, political parties have already begun to test the waters even amidst the prevailing pandemic situation. Earlier this week, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju stated that elected MLAs would choose the CM if the ruling party was voted to power.

Contradicting his statement, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, strongly pitched for the incumbent Palaniswami as AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly elections. He took to Twitter stating that 'Edappadiyar' would be the CM forever.

ALSO READ: TN minister proposes EPS as AIADMK's CM candidate for 2021 assembly polls, stirs debate

Meanwhile, carrying out welfare measures at the Collectorate, Udhayakumar said the public discussion of party affairs would only weaken the party. Palaniswami has brought the dreams of former CM J Jayalalithaa true, akin to how she saved the party after the demise of then CM MG Ramachandran, he said.

Jayalalithaa not only saved the party, but also took it to the third position in the nation, securing 37 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After her demise, EPS took charge as the CM amidst questions being raised on the party's strength. "However, the party led by EPS and OPS emerged victorious in the local body elections. AIADMK will continue to work under the leadership of EPS guided by OPS," he said.

He further added that the robust efforts of EPS had contained the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The positivity rate of the virus has been reduced to 2.60 percent in Madurai with the number of discharged patients three times more than the daily positive cases. "Even amidst the pandemic, various steps have been taken to attract investments and thereby boost the economy," he said.