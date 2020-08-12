Disabled petitioner knocks doors of court over ‘disparaging’ comments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Why can’t he just find a job, live a life elsewhere and leave? He is apparently fighting for the country,” are quotable lines from the series of verbal abuses that a Personal Assistant working at the Registrar’s Office has allegedly hurled at a disabled person. Muruganantham Lingasamy, the disabled person, who became the petitioner himself, produced an audio recording as evidence at the Madras High Court and charged the PA with using obnoxious language and comparing him to a female sexual organ.

Lingasamy, however, says that the incident is only the tip of the iceberg of larger neglect faced by the disabled community, vis-a-vis access to judiciary and not the fault of an individual alone. He had filed the writ petition seeking Covid-19 relief for persons with disability. “While the case was listed for August 6, it was not called for hearing. I called the registrar’s office to know the reason why the case was not listed, during when the PA answered the call,” the petitioner told Express.

The PA is heard accusing Lingasamy as someone seeking relief for the disabled to earn fame. In a complaint to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, Lingasamy said that the PA humiliated him intentionally. Lingasamy said the incident happened only because the court did not comply with the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016.

“Even as I made multiple representations to the court, it never replied. I would not have called the office had the court responded,” he said. A senior official from the court administrative department said, “There is no chance for making such a statement by any of the staff in the judicial department and an inquiry will be conducted if a formal complaint is made.”