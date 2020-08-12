‘Edappadiyar’ is the CM forever, says Rajenthra Bhalaji

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Assembly elections less than a year away, Minister for Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji on Tuesday proposed Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK Chief Ministerial candidate. Bhalaji said Palaniswami has earned goodwill of the masses with his style of functioning and that leading the party to victory would be easier by projecting Palaniswami as the CM candidate.

Bhalaji tweeted, “Edappadiyar (Palaniswami) is Chief Minister forever; Let us face the election by projecting him as the Chief Minister candidate and win. Ours is the victory in 2021!” It is believed Bhalaji’s statement was an apparent response to Sellur K Raju, who on Monday had said, “As far as AIADMK is concerned, whoever they elect as legislative party leader after the election, will be the Chief Minister.

There is no counter view on this.” Bhalaji later dismissed rumours of a possible leadership debate, saying he was only expressing his views. On being asked whether his views would create ripples in the party, Bhalaji said, “The party may have dual leadership, but the government should have only a single leader and that is Edappadiyar.” Answering the question about the need for such a statement at this time, Bhalaji quipped, “This is right time.

If it is not said now, it never will be. Today is Krishna Jayanthi, an auspicious day. So, I have conveyed a good thing today.” For over three years, the AIADMK has been functioning with dual leadership - while Palaniswami is heading the government, O Panneerselvam is heading the party. However, Palaniswami has established himself as a strong leader.

Talking to Express, Bhalaji reasoned why he projected Palaniswami as the CM candidate. “AIADMK is a strong political party. After the death of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), Edappadiyar (Palaniswami) has been running the government successfully and has done much for welfare of the poor. People have started seeing him as a fighter on the field”. He buttressed his statement by saying Palaniswami has been handling the Covid crisis by being on the frontline.

“Across the globe, leaders are staying indoors. In Tamil Nadu, the Opposition leader contacts his partymen only through video conference. But CM Palaniswami is on the frontline. He visits every district and reviews measures being undertaken in the fight against coronavirus. So, whoever works for the welfare of the poor alone can come to power,” he added.