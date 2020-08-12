Idukki landslide: EPS to initiate relief measures for victims’ families

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will initiate relief measures for the bereaved families of the victims of Idukki landslide tragedy once rescue operations are completed,” said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju after consoling the victims’ families in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. Among the 55 Thoothukudi people who went missing since the tragedy, bodies of 27 people, including 26 from Barathi Nagar, were retrieved.