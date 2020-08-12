STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perambalur GH doctor makes device to shield anaesthetists from Covid

In a development that would bring cheer and relief to anaesthetists, a government doctor in Pudukkottai has designed a device that could shield them from infection while intubating Covid patients.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a development that would bring cheer and relief to anaesthetists, a government doctor in Pudukkottai has designed a device that could shield them from infection while intubating Covid patients.

"We normally use the laryngoscope to open the mouth and there is a high possibility of the patient coughing. This will send out an aerosol of droplets which can infect the doctor. To avoid this, some doctors intubate patients through a closed box which is not convenient. That's when I thought of designing this instrument," said Dr M Periyasamy, chief civil surgeon in the Pudukkottai GH.

Called Peri's Laryngoscope blade, the patented device has a blade that can be attached to the laryngoscope. Measuring 13 cm in length, it has a light source and cannula attached. The tip of the blade has 2 holes through which tube can be connected and saliva sucked out. The oxygen source can be connected simultaneously, he explained.

This is Periyasamy's sixth invention, the earlier ones include a clamp to stop nasal bleeding and a laproscopic instrument.

