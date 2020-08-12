Six doctors died due to Covid in Madurai so far

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid controversy over the number of doctors who died due to Covid-19 in the State, the Madurai branch of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday said that six doctors from the district have succumbed to the viral infection as on August 10.

President of Madurai unit of IMA, Dr VN Alagavenkatesan said that after scrutiny of documents, they have confirmed that six doctors, who worked in private hospitals, died due to the infection .