TN politicos hail SC ruling on equal property rights for women

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and leaders of various political parties from the State welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that women have equal coparcenary rights to inherit family properties. In a landmark judgement, the SC on Tuesday ruled that a woman member of the family is entitled to equal property rights so like a male member.

The CM tweeted, “I am pleased with the Supreme Court ruling that women have equal right to property same as their male counterparts. The verdict, which has come to protect social justice, is a welcome move.” O Panneerselvam, in his tweet, said, “I cordially welcome the SC’s ruling to uphold the social justice that woman have equal rights in hereditary property like men.

This will further strengthen the betterment of women.” DMK President MK Stalin welcomed the judgement and said it was the victory for former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and DMK, since the late party patron enacted an Act in the State with the same objective, about 30 years ago, back in 1989, when he served as the Chief Minister.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan and others also welcomed the verdict. DMK cadres started celebrating the occasion by citing that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer of this ruling and India is following in DMK’s footsteps. They cheered in jubilation for the Act which was brought by Karunanidhi that gave equal property rights to women even after marriage.