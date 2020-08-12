STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Tamil Nadu ease the e-pass barrier?

Considering difficulties faced by the public, a committee is likely to be formed, and based on its recommendations, action will be taken, State tells Madras HC

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that it is likely to set up a committee to streamline and regulate issuance of e-passes for travel during lockdown. The court in a recent order had directed the State to take a serious view of allegations of fake e-passes, and take appropriate action.

Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha were informed by the government pleader that the State is considering the existing difficulties faced by the public, and is likely to form a committee, and based on its recommendations, take further action on the issue.

The bench was hearing a plea moved by one P Sesubalan Raja to streamline issuance of e-passes, as several people across the State faced difficulties obtaining them. According to the petitioner, an undue delay was being caused by the State and district-level committees in issuing e-passes, putting the residents in difficulty.

Recording the submissions made by the State, the bench observed, “We add that the committee to be formed shall also address the issue of fake e-passes and misuse of the same. A regulatory procedure will have to be followed to avoid such activities.” The bench then directed the State to file a detailed counter on the plea, and adjourned the matter to August 27. Recently, a division bench of the High Court had described those officials who take bribe for issuing e-passes as “cut-throat” and “bloodthirsty wolves”.

Do away with e-pass system: BJP
Chennai: The BJP State unit president L Murugan on Tuesday urged the government to do away with e-passes, considering the hardships faced by the public. He said though the system restricted non-essential movement to prevent spread of the virus, the situation had changed after relaxations kicked in. “People find it difficult to move from one district to another for work. Many of them could not get an e-pass even for essential needs,” he added.

