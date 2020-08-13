STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Draft EIA notification will be published in Tamil soon, Centre tells Madras High Court

The Meenavar Nala Sangam had sought directions to the government to translate the draft EIA 2020 notification in the regional language and provide sufficient time to make objections

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The central government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that the Tamil translation of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification is ready and would be published soon.

Additional solicitor general R Shankaranarayanan informed the two-member bench of Justices MM Sundresh and R Hemalatha that an affidavit will be submitted after obtaining the necessary instructions from the authorities concerned.

The ASG also said, "The central government is facing multiple litigations in connection with the EIA in various high courts. The government has also moved a special leave petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court."

The Meenavar Nala Sangam (fishermen welfare association) had sought directions to the government to translate the draft EIA 2020 notification in the regional language and provide sufficient time to make objections.

Though the original last date to make objections expired on June 30, it was extended till August 11 due to the intervention of the Delhi high court. In the same order, the HC had directed the Centre to translate the draft in regional languages and give it wide publicity. The Centre has so far failed to implement the second part of the order, the association contended.

According to the petitioner, most of the people confined to villages and forest fringes are still ignorant about the present EIA Notification 2020 since there was no substantial publicity by the central government in any publication.

Recording the submissions, the division bench adjourned the hearing to August 19.

