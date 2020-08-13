IIM-Tiruchy welcomes new batch, starts academic year online

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: IIM-Tiruchy, in an online event, welcomed the tenth batch of the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGPM). The classes would be conducted online until the lockdown situation eases.

This year, IIM-Tiruchy has started a new stream, Post Graduate Program in Management – Human Resources (PGPM-HR).

Actor and Founder of Life Again Foundation Gauthami Tadimalla and Director– Human Resources at HPCL Pushp Joshi were invited as the guests during the online event.

Director of IIM-Tiruchy Dr. Bhimaraya Metri in his address spoke about the need of inaugurating the new PGPM - HR course. He said that there was an increasing need for people managers today and hence the launch of the HR program was important for the institute.

He said people and the planet were going to be the focus of attention in management and higher education. He also spoke about the New Education Policy 2020 and its relevance and importance in his address.

Chief Guest Gautami Tadimalla, also highlighted the importance of HR management in all professions and the need for individual human attention that such studies would help develop. She also spoke about the importance of innovation to remain relevant.

Pushp Joshi of HPCL spoke about the need for experiential learning, and the need to accept failures, learn from them, and grow.

During the event, the Director’s Merit Scholarships for best academic performance in the first year of the PGPM 2019-21 batch were also announced. The winners ware Sounak Chatterjee, Sri Vaishnavi Karusala, Tejaswini Narala, Kasu Phani Sai Reddy, Divya Shika, Shwetha Kamath, Mounika Adusumalli, Meghana Mavathur, Gurhashmat Dhaliwal, Kunal Mehta, Paul Rohit, Sanket Nigam, Shubham Sharma, Shantanu Pandey and Drikjit Aich.

Upam Pushpak Makhecha, Chairperson, PGPM - HR, Sivakumar S, Chairperson – PGPM and Sujeet Kumar Sharma, Chairperson, Fellow Programme and Research among others were also present during the online event also attended by many students.

The director said that they would begin classes online and continue it on campus when the situation betters. It is of note that they had already started their executive MBA program online by May itself and the second year classes also started earlier this month.