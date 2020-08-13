STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Illegal’ fence kills woman in Tirupur?

An elderly woman was electrocuted to death after she accidentally came in contact with a suspected illegal fence installed to chase away wild boars near a private farm in Udumalaipet on Monday night.

13th August 2020

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: An elderly woman was electrocuted to death after she accidentally came in contact with a suspected illegal fence installed to chase away wild boars near a private farm in Udumalaipet on Monday night. The incident sparked tension among the residents as the owner of the farm alleges to have installed a solar fence.

According to the police, N Eswari (55), a resident of Indira Nagar in Manupatti post, collects twigs and other wooden items from the farms as her daily routine. On Monday, she ventured out for her routine but did not return. Later, by night, friends and relatives found Eswari's body near the alleged solar fence installed outside a private farm near Amaravathi check post. She was soon rushed to the Government Udumalaipet Hospital for postmortem examination. A case was registered with the Amaravathi Police Station.

Meanwhile, residents refuse to believe that she died of electrocution by a solar electric fence. Supporting the argument, an expert claims, "Solar fencing is a simple wire fence connected to the posts and powered by a battery that is charged by a solar cell. It is suitable for farms close to forests and hills. It has a power ranging from 100- 10,000 volts and emits current in a pulse range. When an animal touches the electric fence, they receive a sharp shock, creating a psychological fear. Neither animals nor humans can be electrocuted by a solar fence."

The expert added that some farm owners illegally install the fence with high voltage Alternating current (AC), which can result in human and animals getting electrocuted to death.

Tamil Nadu Farmer Association vice president A Madhusoodan said, there are more than 50 solar fences installed throughout the locality to chase off wild animals. However, since the solar fence cannot kill humans or animals, they sought an investigation into the matter.

When contacted, Udumalaipet RDO R Ravikumar said, "I have received the information about the issue. I have also started an inquiry and submitted the report. Based on the result, appropriate action will be taken."

