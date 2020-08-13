STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court extends restraining order on Youtuber Maridhas

According to the petitioner, the Youtuber has been posting videos against News 18 and its senior editor, spreading baseless allegations and defamatory remarks.

Published: 13th August 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Youtuber Maridhas (Photo | Youtube screenshot)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday extended the interim order restraining YouTuber Maridhas from publishing derogatory videos against News 18 Tamil Nadu TV channel and its employees. The court also granted liberty to the channel to move a separate petition for contempt if the videos uploaded by Maridhas defaming the channel are not removed as directed by the court.

According to the petitioner, the Youtuber has been posting videos against News 18 and its senior editor, spreading baseless allegations and defamatory remarks. The spreading of fake news has damaged the reputation of the organisation and the personal lives of people concerned, added the petition. The channel also sought `5 crore as damages from Maridhas for spreading false information.

Justice CV Karthikeyan directed the YouTuber to inform the news channel, 48 hours in prior, before uploading any content related to the channel and instructed him to also get their versions. On the contention of the petitioner that videos made against the channel by Maridhas being circulated on social media, the Youtuber argued that almost all the videos were removed. However, the judge directed the petitioner to file a contempt petition separately if he defied the court order on removing the videos. The judge recording the submissions adjourned the plea to August 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maridhas YouTuber Madras High Court
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp