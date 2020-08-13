Palaniswami has proved himself: RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday said that Edappadi K Palaniswami had proved his mettle during the past three and half years and people wanted his leadership to continue. He added that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam too contributed to the success of this government.

Asked about the row over Chief Minister candidate, Udhyakumar said, “Any such issue should be discussed within the party fora and not in the public fora.” Expressing a similar view, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “We are moving towards the goal of continuing the AIADMK government in 2021 too. At this juncture, it is better if everyone avoids expressing their views in the public.

Views on Chief Minister candidate at this hour will only weaken the party. It is better to eschew from expressing such views. The views of Sellur K Raju and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji cannot be taken as the views of the party. Every cadre of the AIADMK feels that we should not give room for political opponents at this hour.

At the time of the election, a cordial decision would be taken.” Answering queries of reporters, RB Udhayakumar said at a time when there were suspicions about the stability of the AIADMK government after the demise of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), Chief Minister Palaniswami — through multiple efforts — proved that this government is stable and efficient.

Also, this government has succeeded in attracting investments as well as implementing welfare schemes.

“When the by-elections to many Assembly constituencies took place in 2018, the AIADMK faced it by projecting Chief Minister Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and the Ministers. In the local body elections too, the party faced it with Palaniswami and Panneerselvam. People wish that this unity should continue. The people of Tamil Nadu feel that Palaniswami is functioning well in every aspect of governance. Both have contributed to the achievements.”

Age limit for Youth Brigade members

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday directed the party functionaries to keep in mind the age limits fixed for the new applicants who join as members of the party’s Youth Brigade, Amma Peravai, and MGR Youth Wing. New Youth Brigade members should be between the age group of 18 and 30, for MGR Youth Wing it is 20 and 35, and for Amma Peravai, the age group should be between 20 and 40.

Drug case: BJP functionary expelled

Chennai: The State unit of the BJP on Wednesday expelled Luvango P Adaikkalaraj, State executive committee member from the BCs Welfare Wing of the party in Perambalur district since he has brought disrepute to the party by his activities. “Adaikkalaraj has been relieved from all responsibilities of the party including primary membership since he has acted against the principles of the party,” said Karu Nagarajan, general secretary. Expulsion of Adaikkalaraj followed his arrest on charges of transporting opium in a car on August 11.

‘Give two more months for EIA’

Chennai: Congress party has urged the Centre to offer two more months to enable the public to air their opinion over the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) -2020 draft. In a press statement, TNCC president KS Alagiri on Wednesday said that the EIA - 2020 draft is being vehemently opposed by the opposition parties and environmental activists.

PMK urges scrapping of all entrance exams

Chennai: PMK has urged the Centre to take steps to scrap all entrance examinations including NEET as the country has not come out of the risk of Covid. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “The Union government has announced that there is no chance for resuming classes for colleges and schools till December this year since it is not possible to predict when the spread of Coronavirus in India will come under control.”

Govt failed to control Covid: DMK

Chennai: DMK has accused the State government of not being able to control the spread of Covid. DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has accepted the charges of the opposition parties when he spoke recently that the normalcy of Tamil Nadu has been severely affected due to the spread of Covid.

AMMK condemns pipe-laying works

Chennai: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran has urged the state government to stop laying gas pipeline works of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) in Sirkali area in Nagapattinam district which comes under protected agriculture zone. In a press statement, TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday expressed shock and condemned the efforts of GAIL for laying a gas pipeline from Thirunagari near Sirkali to Palayapalayam.