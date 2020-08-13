STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

This elephant idol in a village in Coimbatore has a century-old tale of trust to narrate

People believe that the elephants will not damage their crops if they worship the idol set up at Bagavathy Amman Temple in the village. 

Published: 13th August 2020 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

People believe that the elephants will not damage their crops if they worship the idol set up at the Bagavathy Amman Temple.

People believe that the elephants will not damage their crops if they worship the idol set up at the Bagavathy Amman Temple. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There are those who demand that the forest department chase away crop-raiding wild elephants. And then there are the villagers of Kandhavayal near Sirumugai in Coimbatore. 

A group of tribal people in Kandhavayal are following the practice of worshipping the elephant god for over a century.

People believe that the elephants will not damage their crops if they worship the idol set up at the Bagavathy Amman Temple in the village. 

While the Bagavathy Amman remains the main deity of the tribals and is set up to face the east, the elephant idol has been set up to face the north where the forest is located.

Amasai alias M Chinnu, who owns two acres of land, told The New Indian Express that it is not just the people of  Kandhavayal, but also people from nearby Dhimmaryampalayam and Sirumugai who come with their crops to the temple and dedicate their harvest to the elephant idol. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19 lockdown brings about behavioural change in zoo animals

They usually pray that the elephant god should stay away from their area since Kandhavayal and the neighbouring areas were paddy fields earlier.

"Our ancestors told us that unless human beings disturb elephants, the animal will not hurt anyone. Elephants are intelligent animals and can easily be made to obey human words and return to the forest whenever we request the idol," says Chinnu.

R Shiva Kumar, another villager, said the elephant idol was made from a single stone weighing over a tonne and it was set up on the two-layer slab stone by digging an eight-feet hole in the earth.

"The public used to gather and perform special poojas during Amavasai. A kumbhabhishekam was also performed at the Bagavathi Amman temple four years ago," he said.

It is not just in Kandhavayal. Tribal people from Panapatti village near Anaikatti were 
also offering prayers before a stone elephant idol during Sivarathri and in the Tamil month of Purtassi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Elephant god Kandhavayal Bagavathy Amman Temple
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp