This elephant idol in a village in Coimbatore has a century-old tale of trust to narrate

COIMBATORE: There are those who demand that the forest department chase away crop-raiding wild elephants. And then there are the villagers of Kandhavayal near Sirumugai in Coimbatore.

A group of tribal people in Kandhavayal are following the practice of worshipping the elephant god for over a century.

People believe that the elephants will not damage their crops if they worship the idol set up at the Bagavathy Amman Temple in the village.

While the Bagavathy Amman remains the main deity of the tribals and is set up to face the east, the elephant idol has been set up to face the north where the forest is located.

Amasai alias M Chinnu, who owns two acres of land, told The New Indian Express that it is not just the people of Kandhavayal, but also people from nearby Dhimmaryampalayam and Sirumugai who come with their crops to the temple and dedicate their harvest to the elephant idol.

They usually pray that the elephant god should stay away from their area since Kandhavayal and the neighbouring areas were paddy fields earlier.

"Our ancestors told us that unless human beings disturb elephants, the animal will not hurt anyone. Elephants are intelligent animals and can easily be made to obey human words and return to the forest whenever we request the idol," says Chinnu.

R Shiva Kumar, another villager, said the elephant idol was made from a single stone weighing over a tonne and it was set up on the two-layer slab stone by digging an eight-feet hole in the earth.

"The public used to gather and perform special poojas during Amavasai. A kumbhabhishekam was also performed at the Bagavathi Amman temple four years ago," he said.

It is not just in Kandhavayal. Tribal people from Panapatti village near Anaikatti were

also offering prayers before a stone elephant idol during Sivarathri and in the Tamil month of Purtassi.