Tirunelveli AIADMK unit backs EPS as CM candidate for 2021 polls, says only he can save party

“After former Chief Ministers Jayalalitha and MG Ramachandran, it is Palaniswami who has imprinted himself in the minds of AIADMK cadres," said party organising secretary Sudha K Paramasivan

Published: 13th August 2020 02:51 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking at a meeting of AIADMK IT wing, in Madurai.| k k sundar

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK organising secretary Sudha K Paramasivan and other party functionaries extended their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly polls here on Thursday.

In a press meet organised by the party, Paramasivan said that Tirunelveli district had always been supportive to Palaniswami, adding that only EPS can save the party and the government formed by it.

“After former Chief Ministers Jayalalitha and MG Ramachandran, it is Palaniswami who has imprinted himself in the minds of AIADMK cadres. The AIADMK district unit is ready to work for him to be Chief Minister and there is no difference of opinion on this. Our party will win in all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu including 10 constituencies in the combined Tirunelveli district in the upcoming election,” he said.

He further added that Palaniswami had saved the party from being split after the demise of Jayalalitha. “Palaniswami had proven himself to be the best performing Chief Minister in India in handling the pandemic situation. Jayalalitha said that the party and government were the two eyes for her. Palaniswami is following that. There is no competition in the party (to become Chief Minister candidate). Any candidate who contests on the two leaves symbol will win the election,” he said.

Though he avoided replying to some questions on the deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, he said V K Sasikala, the close aide of Jayalalitha, would not be able to do anything for the party even after she came out of jail. “The people know what Sasikala did for Jayalalitha for the 40 years when she was with the late leader,” he added.

Replying to BJP’s Duraisamy, he said that the AIADMK would head the alliance to be formed during the election. He added that the dream of the M K Stalin-led DMK to form a government in the state will not come true.

