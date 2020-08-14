328 new coronavirus cases in Puducherry, total recoveries cross 4,000

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 328 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths were reported here on Friday.

This takes the total cases to 6680, active cases to 2750 and death toll to 106. Among the new cases, 310 cases are in Puducherry region, 17 in Karaikal region and one in Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Friday, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said that 1832 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Hospitals while 1048 are in home isolation.

Out of 1832 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1541 are in Puducherry region, 125 cases in Karaikal GH, 163 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH. Out of 1048 in home isolation, 949 are in Puducherry, 51 in Karaikal and 48 in Yanam.

Three men aged 69, 70 and 67 and a woman aged 52, all with diabetes and hypertension died of COVID-19.

As many as 4009 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 181 on Friday. The positivity rate is 29.76 per cent with 328 testing positive out of 1102 samples, fatality rate 1.52 per cent and recovery rate 57.31 per cent.

Till now 52022 samples have been tested, of which 44028 samples have been negative and the test results of 438 are awaited.