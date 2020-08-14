STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

328 new coronavirus cases in Puducherry, total recoveries cross 4,000

The positivity rate is 29.76 per cent with 328 testing positive out of 1102 samples.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A medic wearing PPE kit stores samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 328 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths were reported here on Friday.

This takes the total cases to 6680, active cases to 2750  and death toll to 106. Among the new cases, 310 cases are in Puducherry region, 17 in Karaikal region and one in Yanam region.

Releasing the information on Friday, Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said that 1832 COVID-19 patients are admitted in Hospitals while 1048 are in home isolation.

Out of 1832 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1541 are in Puducherry region, 125 cases in Karaikal GH, 163 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe GH. Out of 1048 in home isolation, 949 are in Puducherry, 51 in Karaikal and 48 in Yanam.

Three men aged 69, 70 and 67 and a woman aged 52, all with diabetes and hypertension died of COVID-19.

As many as 4009 COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 181 on Friday. The positivity rate is 29.76 per cent with 328 testing positive out of 1102 samples, fatality rate 1.52 per cent and recovery rate 57.31 per cent.

Till now 52022 samples have been tested, of which 44028 samples have been negative and the test results of 438 are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry COVID 19 cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp