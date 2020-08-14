STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

38 workers injured after mini truck turns turtle, drunk driving suspected

Thirty-eight women were injured after a mini truck in which they were travelling toppled in Sathyamangalam on Thursday morning. 

Published: 14th August 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ERODE: 38 women were injured after a mini truck in which they were travelling toppled in Sathyamangalam on Thursday morning. The women, all residents of three villages in Sathyamangalam, were employed under MGNREGS for the expansion of a pond in Kokkarakundi village, around four kilometres from their locality. 

In the absence of public transport facility due to the Covid-induced lockdown, the women hired the mini truck to reach their workplace. On Thursday morning, the driver, Ramesh, allegedly let all the women board the vehicle’s open cart, which is exclusively used for goods transport.  

When they reached Kothamangalam panchayat, the vehicle turned turtle after the driver lost control, police said. While the driver fled from the scene, the passengers who were thrown out of the vehicle, sustained injuries.  

The passersby rushed to help and sent the injured to Government Sathyamangalam Hospital for first-aid. Later, they were shifted to private hospitals in Coimbatore and Sathyamangalam for further treatment. 
According to police, the driver was under the influence of alcohol. “He also crammed the vehicle with passengers beyond limit. Bhavanisagar police have registered a case and initiated a probe,” a police source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp