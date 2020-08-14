STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP following DMDK strategy, says Kadambur C Raju

In 2011, the DMDK made an alliance with the AIADMK and became the second-largest party in the Assembly.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite being an ally of the AIADMK, the BJP is trying to mimic the strategy that DMDK followed in 2011 to become the Opposition Party in the Assembly, minister Kadambur C Raju said here on Thursday, while participating in a government function. Raju said that the BJP and DMK, if they want, can fight with each other for the second post. 

In 2011, the DMDK made an alliance with the AIADMK and became the second-largest party in the Assembly. The BJP, he said, may consider the same strategy. “Duraisamy might have hinted at BJP’s strategy in the 2021 Assembly elections to grab the prominent opposition party status by defeating the DMK.” The minister criticised DMK, saying nepotism is deep-rooted in the party.

“Family politics in DMK is worse than what was during the times of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi,” the minister said. Raju claimed that DMK President MK Stalin was worried over the elevation of his sister and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi as she was not accepting his leadership. “Scared by Kanimozhi, Stalin has brought in his son Udhayanidhi Stalin into politics. Thus, DMK senior leaders such as Duraisamy jumped ship to BJP. As reiterated by Stalin’s elder brother Azhagiri, DMK functionaries are agonised over the bitter family politics in the party,” he added.

In 2011, AIADMK secured a majority by winning 150 seats and became eligible to form the government without requiring the support of its coalition partners DMDK won 29 seats, more than the 23 seats won by DMK and opted to serve as the official opposition party

