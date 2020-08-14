STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dindigul: Imposters arrested a year after robbery

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: On August 14, 2019, 45-year-old Kaliswaran, a resident of Ponnagaram in Dindigul, had unexpected visitors at his house. A seven-member team of income tax sleuths barged into the house and claimed that they had incriminating evidence against him for alleged tax evasion. They demanded keys of the almirah in which Kaliswaran, a supervisor of a TASMAC outlet in the locality, had secured his fortunes. The team took possession of all the valuables and disappeared into thin air. 

Petrified but also perplexed by the way the raid was conducted, the man approached Dindigul (North) police station for help and learned that it was a team of imposters that put up a show.

Though a case was registered based on his complaint and a special team formed, it was a year-long lull in the investigation.

However, based on intelligence inputs in connection with the case, police formed a new team, which traced a 49-year-old man, Gobi, and arrested him on Monday. The suspect, who happened to be a relative of Kaliswaran, owns a garment shop and a resident of Samundipuram in Tirupur city. According to police, seven other persons, including his wife, were arrested on the same day. During the interrogation, police said, Gobi confessed to having been the brain behind the alleged robbery.

"He said he knew about Kaliswaran's flourishing business and other sources of income," a police source said.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the police said, Gobi hatched a plan six months in advance involving seven persons, including his wife and son, to precisely execute the plan.

"He bought police uniforms, formal wear, and arranged a car too. After the successful attempt, they distributed the loot among themselves. Gobi bought properties in his son and wife's name and maintained a low profile to remain untraceable," the police source said.

Some jewellery and documents were recovered, police said. While Gobi's wife was lodged in the Theni district jail, the rest of them were taken to Dindigul district jail.

