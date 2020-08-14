Idol makers anguished by govt decision on installing idols in public

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: With Vinayagar Chaturthi around the corner, idol makers have expressed disappointment after the State government imposed a ban on installing idols in public. “Usually we make more than 200 idols every year ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi.

This year not even half that number of idols are made,” said Siva, an idol maker from Velayuthampalayam. “We don’t earn much through small idols as the profit from them is very less.

Despite the cost of raw materials going high, we continued making the idols after receiving sparse orders from festival organisers.

But now, we fear whether we’ll even receive the money we had invested” he said. Puducherry government has also banned placing Vinayakar idols in public places, and processions.