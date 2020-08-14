STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kadamai, kanniyam... Panneerselvam utters unity mantra to AIADMK cadres

“If you act with discipline, tomorrow is ours,” Panneerselvam said in two tweets. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is yet to react to this development.

Published: 14th August 2020 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With more ministers and senior leaders joining the debate on who would be the ruling AIADMK’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, party coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday made an attempt to put an end to it. Without making a mention about the debate, the deputy chief minister said the AIADMK was focussed on winning the upcoming elections, and that would be possible only if the cadres and functionaries adhere to the three fundamental principles of the party — kadamai (duty), kanniyam (decorum), and kattupaadu (discipline).        

“If you act with discipline, tomorrow is ours,” Panneerselvam said in two tweets. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is yet to react to this development. Speaking on the issue from the party headquarters, AIADMK deputy convenor KP Munusamy said, “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is running the government efficiently and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers have been assisting him in that.

A decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate will be taken at an appropriate time.” When asked about BJP vice president VP Duraisamy’s remark that the BJP would head the alliance in Tamil Nadu for next Assembly elections, Munusamy reacted sharply: “Who has expressed that view? Neither BJP president JP Nadda nor State president L Murugan.  

A person who was with some other party till recently has said that obviously with a view of gaining some mileage in the new party in which he joined. We can’t respond to such a person’s views. The reporters should clarify whether the BJP leadership has given powers to Duraisamy to convey such views,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Tirunelveli, the party’s organising secretary Sudha K Paramasivan and other party functionaries extended their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami. “He had saved the party from splitting up after the demise of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK district unit is ready to work for him and there is no difference of opinion. Our party will win in all the 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, including ten constituencies in the combined Tirunelveli district,” he said.

Support for EPS
AIADMK organising secretary Sudha K Paramasivan and other party functionaries extended their support to Edappadi K Palaniswami in Tirunelveli. “He had saved the party from splitting up after the demise of Jayalalithaa. AIADMK district unit is ready to work for him and there is no difference of opinion. Our party will win in all the 234 constituencies,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp