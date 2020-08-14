STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Priest murder: Wife, daughter arrested

Police on Thursday arrested the wife and the daughter on charges of murdering a priest in Valavanur here. The daughter’s lover was also held for helping in hiding murder.

Published: 14th August 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime
By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Thursday arrested the wife and the daughter on charges of murdering a priest in Valavanur here. The daughter’s lover was also held for helping in hiding murder. Sources said, K Dhanasekaran (40) of Valavanur was a priest at a temple near his house.

He used to take up daily wage works too. Early on Wednesday morning, he was found murdered. Police sent the body for autopsy and began inquiries. “We took his wife Rajeswari for inquiry as their neighbours raised suspicion on her since the man used to quarrel with her regularly. She confessed to have murdered him when he was sleeping, taking help from her daughter Sathya,” said Inspector Rathinasabapathy.

According to police sources, Rajeswari, in her statement, said Sathya left her husband and was staying in their home. She developed an affair with her husband’s relative Murugavel, who used to visit her. Dhanasekaran, who already had disputes with Rajeswari and two daughters including Sathya, used Murugavel’s visits to reprimand them.

This enraged them, who decided to kill him. They called Murugavel on Tuesday midnight, and with his help, murdered Dhanasekaran. Police on Thursday arrested the trio. After they appeared for Covid-19 test, they were presented before Villupuram judicial magistrate and remanded at Villupuram district jail the same evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Double whammy for Kerala farmers: Rain and lockdown affects vegetable cultivation
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp