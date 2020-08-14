Priest murder: Wife, daughter arrested

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Police on Thursday arrested the wife and the daughter on charges of murdering a priest in Valavanur here. The daughter’s lover was also held for helping in hiding murder. Sources said, K Dhanasekaran (40) of Valavanur was a priest at a temple near his house.

He used to take up daily wage works too. Early on Wednesday morning, he was found murdered. Police sent the body for autopsy and began inquiries. “We took his wife Rajeswari for inquiry as their neighbours raised suspicion on her since the man used to quarrel with her regularly. She confessed to have murdered him when he was sleeping, taking help from her daughter Sathya,” said Inspector Rathinasabapathy.

According to police sources, Rajeswari, in her statement, said Sathya left her husband and was staying in their home. She developed an affair with her husband’s relative Murugavel, who used to visit her. Dhanasekaran, who already had disputes with Rajeswari and two daughters including Sathya, used Murugavel’s visits to reprimand them.

This enraged them, who decided to kill him. They called Murugavel on Tuesday midnight, and with his help, murdered Dhanasekaran. Police on Thursday arrested the trio. After they appeared for Covid-19 test, they were presented before Villupuram judicial magistrate and remanded at Villupuram district jail the same evening.