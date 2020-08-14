Puducherry LG advises ministers to hold virtual meetings to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday advised ministers to refrain from calling officials to their offices for meetings and instead hold video conferences with them for discussions.

In a virtual message to newsmen, she said, "Hon'ble Ministers must stop/minimise calling officers physically to their offices, instead prefer virtual meetings. As the meetings are held behind closed doors and air conditioned offices, it makes the same air circulate, which makes all present vulnerable to the viral infection," she said.

"Already it happened in a few recent cases. The entire leadership of the concerned department is in quarantine," she said referring to officials of the department of one of the ministers who tested positive.

She stressed the need to spend time, money and energy on early prevention of COVID-19 as life is not recoverable.

The LG said the lives of many, especially senior citizens, are being lost every day and it is a very serious situation. “We can prevent it if we take early precautions and all possible preventive measures together proactively,” she said.

Public officials and influential public leaders must play a vital role and set an example by respecting all the guidelines of COVID containment, she said.