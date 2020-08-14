STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ties with AIADMK still strong: L Murugan

BJP is targeting a double-digit tally in the next Assembly elections and its prospects in TN are very promising, says State chief Murugan
 

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last five months, since L Murugan took over as the State president of BJP, the saffron party has succeeded in luring some leaders from Dravidian parties, even though it lost a few of its own. Now, the developments over the past week have raised questions over the fissures in the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK. 

In an interview with Express, Murugan dismisses speculation about trouble within the alliance, even while not committing to its renewal in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections. He is clear about the party’s goal: to increase the saffron party’s tally in the House from zero to double digits. Here are excerpts from the interview.  

Q: What have you done for the party’s growth in your five months as president?
A: A few of weeks after my appointment, the lockdown started. So, we were engaged in providing relief. We have served food to one crore people and distributed 30 lakh Modi kits and around 80 lakh face masks. We conducted meetings, via video conference, with district and State-level functionaries about the needs of the people. After relaxations were announced, we started strengthening booth-level committees and Sakthi Kendras (about five booth-level volunteers make up one SK) ahead of the 2021 elections. Membership drive is also continuing.

In the past few of months, many functionaries from the BJP have joined other parties. There are reports that more are on the move.
Please notice how many functionaries are joining the BJP from other parties. Every week people from 
all walks of life join the  BJP... VP Duraisamy, former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, has come to the BJP (from DMK). The BJP’s prospects are very promising in TN as people are happy with how Prime Minister Modi handles big issues like the conflict with China.  There are numerous people in TN who have directly benefited from Central government schemes. They will support the BJP.  

The BJP is always harping on religious and ideological issues. When are you going to take up people’s issues in TN?
No. Our party has been taking up people’s causes time and again. A few days ago, I took up the problems faced by the people over the e-Pass system and demanded it be scrapped. BJP has grown by raising the basic issues confronting the people.  

A few years ago, BJP leaders raised a slogan claiming the party was an alternative to the Dravidian parties. But the message died down. Do you still believe in that slogan?
As of now, the NDA has an alliance in TN.  That’s all I wish to say. 

The AIADMK has reacted strongly to your colleague VP Duraisamy’s remarks that hereafter the fight is between the BJP and DMK...
I wish to clarify that the NDA in TN is intact and as strong as ever. For the past month, each statement of the DMK is opposing the Centre on ideological issues. So, Duraisamy’s remark, in that context, is that the fight is between the BJP and DMK.  

Ties between the BJP and AIADMK appear strained since the Kandar Shasti Kavasam issue...
There are no strains in the ties between the AIADMK and BJP. 
 
Can you assure that the alliance between AIADMK and BJP will continue for the 2021 Assembly elections?
All I can say is this: Till now, our alliance is strong. The alliance has been there for many years and remains strong. How can you predict it won’t continue till next year?

What is the TN BJP unit’s target for the 2021 Assembly elections? 
Our goal is to send a double-digit number of MLAs to the TN Assembly. 

Will you seek a share in power from your alliance partner in the next government?
That will be decided by the BJP high command. 

