TN’s fees structure for UG courses

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Department of Higher Education released the fees structure to be collected in government and government-aided Arts and Science Colleges across the State. As per the order, for courses of BA/BSW/BCom/BBM, the students have to pay Rs 1,355.

Similarly BSc students would have pay Rs 1,375 and for courses of BSc (Computer Science), BCA, BCom (Computer Applications), BSc (IT) Rs 1,475 as semester fees. Students may be asked to pay Rs 700 for Computer Literacy Programme.

Speaking to TNIE, an official said it is mandatory for all government and aided colleges to collect fee according to this prescribed structure.