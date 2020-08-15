Comibatore woman readmitted for COVID treatment after son raises issue on social media

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A short video clip which was widely circulated on social media on Thursday brought to light a case of alleged medical negligence in the ESI Hospital.

The nearly three-minute clip showed a man claiming that his 56-year-old mother, who was discharged after Covid treatment, continued to suffer from severe breathing difficulties. He alleged that the hospital staff refused to admit her when she was taken back to the hospital.

The woman from RS Puram gave samples at a medical camp after she developed Covid symptoms. When the results came positive, she was admitted to ESI Hospital on August 7.

After seven days of treatment, she was discharged on August 13 (Thursday).

In the nearly-three minute clip, the man said, "When we took my mother back to the hospital, she was denied admission citing a shortage of ventilators. The staff also gave a cold response."

When contacted by TNIE, he alleged that the hospital staff also told him there was a printing mistake in the discharge summary, which said the woman was positive for Covid.

After the video clip did rounds on social media, the woman was readmitted to the hospital on Friday.

According to hospital sources, the patient was discharged only after the seven-day Covid treatment.

The hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The patient was fit during the time of discharge. Though the treatment duration has been reduced to seven days, that does not mean the treatment is incomplete."

The official said an exit test would be conducted on the woman considering her health condition.

As per ICMR norms, an exit test for recovered patients is not compulsory presently, unlike how it was a mandate a couple of months ago.