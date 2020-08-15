STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Comibatore woman readmitted for COVID treatment after son raises issue on social media

The woman from RS Puram gave samples at a medical camp after she developed Covid symptoms. When the results came positive, she was admitted to ESI Hospital on August 7.

Published: 15th August 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A short video clip which was widely circulated on social media on Thursday brought to light a case of alleged medical negligence in the ESI Hospital.

The nearly three-minute clip showed a man claiming that his 56-year-old mother, who was discharged after Covid treatment, continued to suffer from severe breathing difficulties. He alleged that the hospital staff refused to admit her when she was taken back to the hospital.

The woman from RS Puram gave samples at a medical camp after she developed Covid symptoms. When the results came positive, she was admitted to ESI Hospital on August 7.

After seven days of treatment, she was discharged on August 13 (Thursday).

In the nearly-three minute clip, the man said, "When we took my mother back to the hospital, she was denied admission citing a shortage of ventilators. The staff also gave a cold response."

When contacted by TNIE, he alleged that the hospital staff also told him there was a printing mistake in the discharge summary, which said the woman was positive for Covid. 

After the video clip did rounds on social media, the woman was readmitted to the hospital on Friday.

According to hospital sources, the patient was discharged only after the seven-day Covid treatment.

The hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "The patient was fit during the time of discharge. Though the treatment duration has been reduced to seven days, that does not mean the treatment is incomplete."

The official said an exit test would be conducted on the woman considering her health condition.

As per ICMR norms, an exit test for recovered patients is not compulsory presently, unlike how it was a mandate a couple of months ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus ESI Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp