STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Court gives interim relief to film producer

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard an anticipatory bail petition filed by the producer, also extended the interim order passed by the court forbearing the police from arresting Raja till August 27.

Published: 15th August 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted interim relief to film producer KE Gnanavel Raja from appearing before the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in a chit fund fraud case after his advocate informed the court that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard an anticipatory bail petition filed by the producer, also extended the interim order passed by the court forbearing the police from arresting Raja till the next hearing on August 27.

The producer filed the petition after he was summoned by the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in his alleged involvement in a chit fund fraud committed by three persons -- Anand, Neethimani and Menaka. The accused had allegedly cheated one Tulasi Manikandan and several others of Rs 3 crore.

During the hearing on Friday, the senior counsel appearing on behalf of Raja informed the court that pursuant to the directions of the court, Raja appeared for inquiry before Ramanathapuram police on August 7 and 8. "He was due to undergo a surgery. During a medical examination for the surgery, he was found Covid-19 positive. The entire family is under quarantine now," the counsel told the court and sought interim relief for Raja from appearing for police inquiry.

Meanwhile, a similar plea was filed by a visual media journalist from Ramanathapuram. He was charged for receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from one of the accused Anand for not telecasting the news about the accused. The said case is adjourned to August 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 KE Gnanavel Raja
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp