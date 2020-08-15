Court gives interim relief to film producer

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted interim relief to film producer KE Gnanavel Raja from appearing before the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in a chit fund fraud case after his advocate informed the court that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Justice V Bharathidasan, who heard an anticipatory bail petition filed by the producer, also extended the interim order passed by the court forbearing the police from arresting Raja till the next hearing on August 27.

The producer filed the petition after he was summoned by the Ramanathapuram police for inquiry in his alleged involvement in a chit fund fraud committed by three persons -- Anand, Neethimani and Menaka. The accused had allegedly cheated one Tulasi Manikandan and several others of Rs 3 crore.

During the hearing on Friday, the senior counsel appearing on behalf of Raja informed the court that pursuant to the directions of the court, Raja appeared for inquiry before Ramanathapuram police on August 7 and 8. "He was due to undergo a surgery. During a medical examination for the surgery, he was found Covid-19 positive. The entire family is under quarantine now," the counsel told the court and sought interim relief for Raja from appearing for police inquiry.

Meanwhile, a similar plea was filed by a visual media journalist from Ramanathapuram. He was charged for receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from one of the accused Anand for not telecasting the news about the accused. The said case is adjourned to August 21.