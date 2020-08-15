STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS, OPS hand out a warning to AIADMK office-bearers on airing views

The warning has been given in the backdrop of the row over the AIADMK's Chief Minister candidate going on for the past few days.  

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Handing out a stern warning to the AIADMK office-bearers on airing personal views without any forethought, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday said, "Party office-bearers at all levels should eschew from airing their personal views through Print and Media without prior approval from the headquarters.  Action will be taken against those who violate this."

The warning has been given in the backdrop of the row over the AIADMK's Chief Minister candidate going on for the past few days.  However, both leaders did not make a direct mention of this issue in their statement. 

ALSO READ | I have people's support, says EPS amid CM candidate debate in AIADMK

In a joint statement that followed hectic discussions between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam that took place through a delegation of senior Ministers for around four hours, both leaders said, " We are not going to achieve anything by sharing our views.   So, during the debates in media, please tell the people about the achievements of the government and how the AIADMK government functions as a model to the other States." 

Both leaders pointed out that the views expressed by a few office bearers during the past few days have become a subject of debate.  "This should not happen again. We should function with military discipline as we conducted ourselves during the times of late leader Amma ( J Jayalalithaa)." 

ALSO READ | Kadamai, kanniyam... Panneerselvam utters unity mantra to AIADMK cadres

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam assured that all decisions regarding the party including the stand of the alliance would be taken in a democratic manner after discussing the issues and these decisions would reflect the feelings of the party cadre. 

