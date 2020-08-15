Helped patients make order out of chaos

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Grade II Nursing Superintendent in Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, V Athilakshmi, was helping Covid patients make order out of chaos. Apart from medical counselling, Athilakshmi also offered moral support, and at times bought them toiletries.

"Patients may forget to bring some personal care products as they would be puzzled. I just did my bit to ensure they have a hassle-free treatment," Athilakshmi said. The 59-year-old official was selected for the prestigious Chief Minister's Special Medal.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami would present her the medal during the 74th Independence Day celebrations today.

Besides Athilakshmi, Sirumugai Health Inspector G Muthukumar was also selected for the award from the district.

Muthukumar's feat was that he used to accompany doctors to motivate infected patients to get admitted to the hospital for treatment. He also used to oversee the subsequent disinfection process in the houses and the locality after every admission.

The official has reported 32 positive cases in Sirumugai so far.