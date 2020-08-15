STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People's cooperation most necessary to combat COVID-19 pandemic: Puducherry CM

Addressing the celebrations of the 74th Independence Day, after unfurling tricolour here, the chief Minister said the government spared no efforts to protect the people against the pathogen.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday called upon the people to ensure that they played a proactive role and extended sustained cooperation to the government in its fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

"Government efforts alone would not be enough. There should be sustained cooperation of the people and they should play a proactive role to prevent spread of the virus," he said asserting that all steps needed to prevent the spread were initiated by the territorial administration.

Noting that the administration was in an unenviable predicament what with 'steep decline in Central grants,' he claimed that the yearly grant to Puducherry from the Centre had specifically been reduced.

Inspite of the fiscal difficulties the government had implemented from out of its own resources several welfare schemes, he said.

Listing the achievements of various departments, Narayanasamy said the sustained cooperation of the people to the government during the last four years was chiefly responsible for the dispensation making rapid strides.

"I appeal to the people to continue their cooperation in the future also," he said.

Earlier, he took salute at the march past by the police and handed over medals to police officers in recognition of their services.

The cultural festivals and march past by different other contingents were dispensed with because of COVID-19 situation.

Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, legislators, officials were among those present.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the tricolour on the premises of Raj Nivas to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

