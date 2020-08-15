Ramnad nurse dies at home week after Covid treatment

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 40-year-old nurse from Pandiyur near Paramakudi died at her residence, a week after she was discharged from a private hospital, where she was treated for Covid-19. The nurse, I Kalaiselvi, worked at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for the past eight years. She was recruited on contract basis and worked at the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) division.

"She was suffering from diabetes for over two years. As she developed wheezing, she underwent a chest CT at the government hospital. After being diagnosed with lung congestion, she took admission at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital on July 28. She later tested positive for Covid-19," said a relative. Two days later, she was shifted to a private hospital at Kenikkarai upon the family's request, he added.

During her hospitalisation at the government hospital, she was administered oxygen and her condition was stable, said Dean of the hospital Dr M Alli. "She was discharged from the private hospital on August 6 after her condition became stable. She was asymptomatic at the time of discharge," mentioned the kin.

She was in home isolation for the last seven days. In the early hours on Thursday, she experienced breathing problems and passed away around 5.30 am, added sources close to the family.

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told TNIE that all active Covid-19 patients are being closely monitored on a daily basis during the infection period. However, inactive (discharged) cases are followed up occasionally on a random basis since the patients became asymptomatic since the time of discharge. "Kalaiselvi turned asymptomatic after ten days of treatment. She died due to sudden cardiac arrest, days after discharge," he added.

She is survived by her husband Ilayaraya, who owns a pharmacy, and two teenage children - a daughter and a son.