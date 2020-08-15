STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu village grabs spotlight after Kamala Harris' nomination as Biden's running mate

The agrarian village of Painganadu is located near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district near here in the Cauvery delta.

Published: 15th August 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: A remote village in Tamil Nadu has shot to fame following the nomination of US senator Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential candidate by the Democratic Party for the American Presidential elections 2020.

Harris' maternal grandparents belong to this village and it is gaining attention ever since the announcement.

The agrarian village of Painganadu is located near Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district near here in the Cauvery delta.

Harris' mother, Shyamala, was the daughter of PV Gopalan who was active in the Independence movement and then became a high-ranking civil servant who fought against corruption.

ALSO READ: Should India cheer as Kamala Harris gets Joe Biden’s V-P call?

Her grandmother Rajam belonged to the nearby Thulasenthirapuramvillage. Though Kamala Harris's ancestors left the village, they had kept their connection with the village temple intact.

Gopalan and other members of his family have made donations for temple renovation during various periods.

As recent as 2014, a donation was made in the name of Kamala Harris, says the temple trustee Ramani.

Digital banners have been put up in the village wishing her victory.

People of the area have been sharing photographs of the village, temple, her ancestral home and plaque in the temple carrying information about the donations made by the family members on social media.

US Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden had on Tuesday named 55-year-old Harris as his vice-presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket.

Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US senator from California.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamala Harris Painganadu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp