TN records 5,890 fresh Covid cases, 117 deaths in single day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as Governor Banwarilal Purohit recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative, the State recorded 5,890 fresh cases and 117 deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 3,26,245 and toll to 5,514.

After recording less than 1,000 cases for a week, Chennai reported 1,187 cases on the day. Among the State capital’s neighbours, Chengalpattu recorded 437 cases, Kancheepuram 315 and Tiruvallur 495 cases.

35 TN doctors died of Covid-19

As many as 32 doctors have died of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu and another 15 died with Covid symptoms. They were clinically positive, according to Indian Medical Association Tamil Nadu Branch.

A release from the association State president, Secretary and State Assistant Secretary said RT PCR test came positive in case of 32 doctors, and negative in case of another 15. But, they died with findings of Covid. Another 11 doctors died of non-Covid causes.