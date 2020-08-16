STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

125 more die as COVID-19 fatalities continue to rise in Tamil Nadu

Chennai recorded 1,196 new cases today, pushing the tally to 1.16 lakh so far. Since August 3, the state has been reporting three digit fatalities.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Frontline Workers

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday posted 5,950 fresh COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths, taking the total infection count in the state to 3.38 lakh, the health department said.

With 125 deaths, the toll in the state rose to 5,766.Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 6,019 people getting discharged taking the total number of those discharged to 2.78 lakh till date.

The number of active cases including those in isolation was at 54,019, the health department bulletin said.

Chennai recorded 1,196 new cases today, pushing the tally to 1.16 lakh so far. Since August 3, the state has been reporting three digit fatalities.

With testing being ramped up, 70,450 samples were tested by government authorised and privately run laboratories today, totalling to 37.11 lakh so far.

Among the new infections reported today, 32 were domestic returnees while one individual was from abroad, the bulletin said.

Besides Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet collectively saw the number of cases going up by 1,231 cases.

Ranipet, Tirupathur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 728 new cases, while Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari logged 957.

Coimbatore, Dindigul, Pudukottai also saw the number of new infections go up in three digits, the bulletin said.

Among the 125 deaths, 17 were without comorbidity, the bulletin said adding a 21 year old woman from neighbouring Chengalpet died due to 'COVID-pneumonia'.

A 90 year old man from the city died on August 15 owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the bulletin said.

A 32 year old man from Madurai succumbed to the virus on August 13 after he was admitted to the Government Hospital in the district, the bulletin said. As many as 83 out of the 125 were above the age of 60 years, the bulletin noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp