STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Bring law to bar criminals from elections’

Citing media reports, Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani said that many politicians and leaders of communal and religious outfits are operating rowdy gangs throughout the country.

Published: 16th August 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that persons with criminal background should not become policy makers, a division bench of the Madras High Court has suggested the Union government to come up with a comprehensive legislation to prohibit such persons from contesting elections to the Parliament, State Legislatures and Local Bodies.

Citing media reports, Justices N Kirubakaran and VM Velumani said that many politicians and leaders of communal and religious outfits are operating rowdy gangs throughout the country. It is also reported that persons with criminal background are becoming  policy makers and the same has to be  prevented and the system has to be cleansed. 

The judge was admitting a habeas corpus petition from one Jamuna seeking to quash the cases pending against her husband Jana alias Janarthanan (30), produce him in court and set him at liberty. Jana was arrested on November 5, 2019, and lodged in the Puducherry Central Jail.

Though 19 cases, including murder and NDPS cases, had been registered against him, there was no progress in the proceedings for years, allegedly due to his connection with the local  politicians. The bench raised a set of 11 queries to be answered by the authorities concerned.

“Why not the Puducherry government enact a law like Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, to control the criminal activities in Puducherry?” was the last question. The matter will be taken up after two weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp