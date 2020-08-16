Dilapidated water tank near school pulled down

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Whistles and claps made the people around euphoric as the 20-year-old tank, which posed a threat to the lives of around 100 students on a primary school premises, was pulled down after a year of repeated petitions.

A day after TNIE reported on the dangers posed by the tank, the officials immediately took steps to destroy it without any damage to the adjacent buildings in Chottamuri village of Tiruchuli. An engineer said that a pit was dug below the tank and the structure was pulled down by tying giant ropes to the beams, thereby making it fall inside the pit.

The tank was adjacent to schools and houses and left only a very little space, making the procedure complicated, added the engineer. The debris was being broken down and taken out manually as vehicles could not enter the premises.

Block Development Officer (Village Panchayat) M Mallika said, “The pipelines are connected to the main delivery line and water will be supplied this way till a tank is constructed. An alternative site for the construction will be identified and the works will begin soon.” Official sources said a proposal to build a tank has been sent to Collector R Kannan.