Madurai should be made the second capital of Tamil Nadu, demands RB Udhayakumar

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai should be made the second capital for Tamil Nadu, demanded State Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management and Information Technology R B Udhayakumar here on Sunday.

Weeks after Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan gave the assent to the State’s three-capital proposal, discussions over the idea of second capital for Tamil Nadu resurfaced among netizens with many proposing Madurai to be the second capital. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Udhayakumar in a meeting with the cadres of Madurai Rural West district unit of AIADMK passed a resolution demanding the same to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Both the CM and the Deputy CM have won the trust of people from southern districts, he said, urging them to bring the dream of southern residents true by making Madurai the second capital.

"When Jammu and Kashmir was administrated as a State, it had two capitals. The important government offices in Gujarat have been established in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, given the fact that Gandhinagar is the capital even when Ahmedabad is the largest city. Andhra Pradesh is to have three capitals soon. Similarly, many countries including South Africa have more than two capitals for administrative convenience. In line with it, if Madurai is made the second capital, it would serve as a ground for opportunities and growth for all other southern districts," he said.

He further added that the district is well equipped with all infrastructures needed for a second capital including the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, 'soon to be established' All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Hospital, International Airport, road infrastructure connecting all southern districts and a harbour at a distance of 150 kilometres in Thoothukudi. "To establish an administrative set up, a minimum of 10,000 acres of land would be needed which could be also selected from the outskirts of the city, " he said.