Plea seeks closure of meat shops during festivals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second bench of Madras High Court has ordered a notice, returnable by August 18, to the authorities concerned on a writ petition praying for a direction to order the closure of slaughter houses, meat shops and TASMAC retail outlets in the State, till religious festivals, including Vinayakar Chaturthi, are over. The bench ordered the notice when the PIL petition from the Madurai North Indian Welfare Association came up for hearing on Friday.