Plea to resume regular courts in all districts

Published: 16th August 2020 03:12 AM | Last Updated: 16th August 2020 03:12 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has renewed its plea to resume functioning of all regular courts including the Madras High Court, its Bench at Madurai and subordinate courts in the districts. Litigations have mounted since the physical functioning of courts were suspended, said the Bar council functionaries. It has sent a letter to HC CJ in this regard.