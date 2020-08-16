Tamil Nadu CM, Opposition leader hail MS Dhoni on Twitter

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hailed former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, describing him as "captaincool" and said his name will be etched in history.

DMK President MK Stalin said the era of Dhoni will be missed and credited his "agile leadership."

"#MSDhoni's name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation," Palaniswami said.

Dhoni had led the team successfully in three ICC multi-national summit clashes-- the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Stalin also took to the micro-blogging site, where he shared a picture of Dhoni shaking hands with late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"The era of #MSDhoni will be missed. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to cricket and agile leadership, Captain Cool. Wish you the best for the next innings," he said in the tweet.

Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) thanked Dhoni for "demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life.

Dear @msdhoni Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 16, 2020

"Rising from a small town (Ranchi) to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India," he tweeted.

"Glad that your love story with Chennai continues," Haasan said, in an apparent reference to Dhoni slated to play this year's IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

The 39-year-old Dhoni had on Saturday taken to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket, saying, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929hrs consider me as retired."