STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM, Opposition leader hail MS Dhoni on Twitter

DMK President MK Stalin said the era of Dhoni will be missed and credited his "agile leadership."

Published: 16th August 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni poses with the Man of the Match and the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

MS Dhoni poses with the Man of the Match and the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday hailed former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, describing him as "captaincool" and said his name will be etched in history.

DMK President MK Stalin said the era of Dhoni will be missed and credited his "agile leadership."

"#MSDhoni's name will be etched in history for leading the Indian cricket team in 331 international matches and for being the only #captaincool to win 3 championships for the nation," Palaniswami said.

Dhoni had led the team successfully in three ICC multi-national summit clashes-- the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Stalin also took to the micro-blogging site, where he shared a picture of Dhoni shaking hands with late DMK President and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"The era of #MSDhoni will be missed. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to cricket and agile leadership, Captain Cool. Wish you the best for the next innings," he said in the tweet.

Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) thanked Dhoni for "demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life.

"Rising from a small town (Ranchi) to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India," he tweeted.

"Glad that your love story with Chennai continues," Haasan said, in an apparent reference to Dhoni slated to play this year's IPL for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

The 39-year-old Dhoni had on Saturday taken to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket, saying, "thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout from 1929hrs consider me as retired."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CSK MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Retirement MK Stalin Edappadi Palaniswamy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp