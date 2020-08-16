STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,950 fresh COVID-19 cases, 125 virus-related deaths

While Chennai alone recorded 1196 cases, its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and  Tiruvallur recorded 436, 307 and 488 cases respectively.

Published: 16th August 2020 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,950 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 125 virus-related deaths taking the tally of total positive cases to 3,38,055 and fatality toll to 5,766. While Chennai alone recorded 1196 cases, its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and  Tiruvallur recorded 436, 307 and 488 cases respectively.

An analysis of the daily media bulletins issued by the Directorate of Public Health showed that on August 14 alone, 122 people succumbed to the virus in the State.

The cases also continue to surge in other districts too as Coimbatore and Theni recorded 395 and 205 cases respectively apart from 264 in Vellore 187 in Pudukottai, 185 in Cuddalore, 177 in Salem, 152 in Ranipet, 133 in Kanyakumari, 130 cases each in Villupuram and Tirunelveli, 124 in Thanjavur, 121 in Madurai, 110 in Dindigul, 104 in Trichy and 103 in Erode.

Other districts reported cases in two digits.

While the state tested 70,450 samples and 68,444 persons on the day, 6,019 people were discharged after treatment. With this, the total number of people discharged increased to 2,78,270.

Among the deceased 17 did not have co-morbidities including a 21-year-old woman from Chengalpattu died due to COVID pneumonia. The woman was admitted on August 12 in Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital and died two days later. She was the youngest among the deceased to die without comorbidities on the day, as per the bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID COVID19 Coronavirus TN COVID cases
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp