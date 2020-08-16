Tamil Nadu reports 5,950 fresh COVID-19 cases, 125 virus-related deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 5,950 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 125 virus-related deaths taking the tally of total positive cases to 3,38,055 and fatality toll to 5,766. While Chennai alone recorded 1196 cases, its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 436, 307 and 488 cases respectively.

An analysis of the daily media bulletins issued by the Directorate of Public Health showed that on August 14 alone, 122 people succumbed to the virus in the State.

The cases also continue to surge in other districts too as Coimbatore and Theni recorded 395 and 205 cases respectively apart from 264 in Vellore 187 in Pudukottai, 185 in Cuddalore, 177 in Salem, 152 in Ranipet, 133 in Kanyakumari, 130 cases each in Villupuram and Tirunelveli, 124 in Thanjavur, 121 in Madurai, 110 in Dindigul, 104 in Trichy and 103 in Erode.

Other districts reported cases in two digits.

While the state tested 70,450 samples and 68,444 persons on the day, 6,019 people were discharged after treatment. With this, the total number of people discharged increased to 2,78,270.

Among the deceased 17 did not have co-morbidities including a 21-year-old woman from Chengalpattu died due to COVID pneumonia. The woman was admitted on August 12 in Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital and died two days later. She was the youngest among the deceased to die without comorbidities on the day, as per the bulletin.