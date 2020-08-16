Tricolour blooms amid all the gloom; EPS honours achievers, thanks public

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at Fort St George and presented APJ Abdul Kalam Award, Kalpana Chawla Award, Special Award for Covid-19 and many other State awards. He also hiked monthly pension for freedom fighters from Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 and family pension for legal heir from Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,500.

Hoisting the Tricolour for the fourth consecutive year, he said action has been taken to bring in legislation to ensure 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admission to government school students who clear NEET. Stating that a foundation has been formed to maintain former CM J Jayalalithaa’s residence as a memorial, he added, the memorial on Marina would be opened soon.

Giving a detailed account on steps taken to prevent the spread of Covid, the CM pointed out that the government had spent Rs 6,650 crore from its own resources towards prevention and relief works. Palaniswami said, “I pray to the Almighty that everyone should be free from the infection’s threat and return to normal life very soon.” The CM also honoured 27 frontline staff from six departments engaged in Covid works by presenting a gold plated medal and a certificate.

Senthamil Selvi receives Kalpana Chawla award

He also recalled that the government had formed a committee headed by former RBI Governor to recommend measures for the revival of economy. A total of 2.1 crore families continued to receive free power supply of 100 units and during the past four years, Rs 11,512 crore had been allocated for this. Besides, during the lockdown period, pacts have been signed with 41 companies with an investment of Rs 30,664 crore.

He also highlighted achievements of the government – laying of foundations for 11 government medical colleges; formation of Cauvery Water Management Authority; release of water from Mettur dam; paddy cultivation on 4.11 lakh acres in delta districts during Kuruvai season; declaration of delta districts as protected zone; laying of foundation for Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences in Salem; Kudimaramath scheme for desilting waterbodies; Rs 1,000-crore for constructing check-dams; allocation of Rs 700 crore for Cauvery-Gundar linking scheme; implementation of Athikadavu-Avinashi project; efforts to find a cordial solution to issues relating to Parampikulam-Aliyar and Pandiyar-Punnampuzha projects; launching of Kalvi TV for SSLC and Plus-Two students; obtaining favourable verdict for OBC reservation in medical admissions; and creation of five districts in a year.

Stating that the government has been taking all steps for the welfare of the people, the CM said, “I have your (people) love and support and I promise that I would continue to work day and night for your welfare.”

And the award goes to...

Three women from Perambalur district -- Senthamil Selvi, Muthammal, and Anandavalli -- who risked their lives to save two youths struggling in gushing water at the Kottarai canal on August 6, shared the KALPANA CHAWLA AWARD this year. They received the award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during the Independence Day celebrations here on Saturday.



The women who were washing clothes near the canal, jumped into it without hesitation to save the drowning men. They threw one end of their saree to the boys, and managed to save the lives of Pavithran and Karthik. Despite their best efforts, the other two could not be saved. The award has been given as a token of appreciation of their bravery, courage, and selfless action.



Here's a list of other awardees -



ABDUL KALAM AWARD

S Selvakumar, Founder of Anandam Youth Foundation

Selvakumar has been working consistently for the past 23 years in helping hundreds of students acquire their higher educational goals. As of 2020, Anandham foundation supports 365 students in pursuing their education under MBBS, Engineering, Arts and Science, and various other streams. The foundation identifies economically backward rural students who are unable to pursue higher education, and takes care of their expenses, including college fees, hostel, food, transport, and training with 100 per cent scholarship.



SPECIAL AWARD FOR COVID-19

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization, Geneva

The award has been given in recognition of her role in advising the State government in tackling the Covid pandemic. She is the daughter of renowned scientist Dr MS Swaminathan, popularly known as the father of Green Revolution in India.



CM'S BEST PRACTICES AWARDS

- Department of Treasuries and Accounts

(for conceptualizing Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System for total computerization of Finance, Treasury, Human Resources, and Pension Management Processes of the State)

- Greater Chennai Corporation

(for conducting fever clinics across the city to break Covid transmission chain)

- Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture & Plantation Crops and Agricultural Engineering

(for adopting innovative water conservation strategies that enabled TN to top micro-irrigation in the country)

- Certificate of appreciation to Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation

(for various steps taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of drugs needed to combat Covid-19 pandemic)

- Certificate of appreciation to Cyber Crime Wing of TN Police

(for developing a computer-based model for tracing potential contacts of Covid positive persons by analyzing available details)



AWARDS FOR EXEMPLARY SERVICE FOR THE WELFARE OF THE DIFFERENTLY-ABLED

- Best Institution: CSI Higher Secondary School for Deaf, Santhome High Road, Mylapore, Chennai

- Best Doctor: Dr G Syamala (63), Jahir Ammapalayam, Salem

- Best Private Employer: Sakthi Masala Private Limited, Mamarathupalayam, Erode

- Best Social Worker: C Santhakumar, Thirumalai, Tiruchirappalli

- Best District Central Cooperative Bank: District Central Co-operative Bank Ltd., Salem



AWARD FOR SERVICES RENDERED TOWARDS WELFARE OF WOMEN

- Best Social Worker (for outstanding work done for women): Godhanavalli, from Coimbatore

(She has been working as a family counselor for the past 22 years)

- Best Institution (for serving of women): Centre for Rural Education and Economic Development

(The centre has been working for the welfare, upliftment, and empowerment of rural poor across the State's villages for the past 33 years)



CM'S AWARDS FOR BEST PERFORMING LOCAL BODIES

- Best Corporation: Vellore

- Best Municipality: Villupuram (1st), Karur (2nd), Koothanallur (3rd)

- Best Town Panchayat: Vanavasi, Salem district (1st), Veerapandi, Theni district (2nd), Madukkarasi, Coimbatore district (3rd)



CM's STATE YOUTH AWARD

- S Arunkumar, Madurai district

- R Ramkumar, Cuddalore district

- S Bhuvaneswari, Cuddalore district