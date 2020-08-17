STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP district functionaries to get Innova cars if candidates win in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls?

Published: 17th August 2020 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state unit of the BJP has promised an Innova car to its district functionaries who manage victory of the party’s MLA candidates in the 2021 Assembly polls.

State unit president L Murugan is learnt to have said this in a consultative meeting of the party held via video conference on Sunday. State and district-level functionaries took part in the meeting.

Party sources said Murugan urged the functionaries to work hard in the elections and the aim was to have at least 25 BJP MLAs in the next State Assembly so that the party will be in a position to decide who forms the government.

In this context, he promised Innova cars to the functionaries of respective districts from where party MLAs win.  

Such rewards to party functionaries are not new to Tamil Nadu. Both major Dravidian parties had offered gold rings and chains to party functionaries who work for election campaigns.

But perhaps this is the first time the BJP has announced such rewards.

‘At least 25 MLAs’

TAGS
L Murugan BJP Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021
